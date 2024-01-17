Universities from Canada, 14 other countries to attend education fair in Kampala

As preparations get into high-gear, several universities have confirmed attendance of the Sharz Annual Education fair in Kampala slated for February 29 and March 1 this year.

The fair to be held at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala for Day One and Rainbow International School Kampala for Day Two will attract hundreds of participants including students, parents and educators who will participate as exhibitors to showcase their programme offerings for students currently studying in Uganda but wishing to further their studies abroad.

In addition to the universities that will be present, different brands and service providers will also showcase their different youth-focused propositions that will provide an enhanced experience at the event, according to the organisers.

Universities from Ireland, Canada, USA, UK and Germany have so far confirmed attendance.

Gannon University, a private Catholic university in Erie, Pennsylvania; Munster Technological University a public technological university consisting of six campuses located in Cork and Kerry, and St. George's University in Grenada, West Indies are some of the institutions that have confirmed attendance.