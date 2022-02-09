A packed class at Muhorro Muslim Primary School in Kagadi District. PHOTO/ALEX TUMUHIMBISE

|

Education

Prime

Upcountry schools grapple with congested classrooms

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The Ministry of Education planned to provide tents for the learners in case of high numbers but this has not yet been implemented.

Private and government primary and secondary schools across the country are grappling with congested classrooms, which has left them struggling to adhere to standard operating procedures (SoPs), an investigation by this publication has revealed.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.