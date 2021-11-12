VP Alupo eulogizes former King's College Budo headteacher Patrick Bakka 

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo has eulogized former Kings College Budo head teacher, Patrick Bakka, whose death she said is a big blow to Uganda’s education sector.

“Uganda has indeed lost a father figure and an all-round educationist….Many of us are therefore proud to have associated with him because he always delivered. In terms of deliverables, his outstanding performance as Head teacher at King’s College Buddo, will forever define his legacy as an accomplished educationist,” Ms Alupo, who once served as the education minister said.

According to the VP, Bakka who died November 10, 2021 deserves to be celebrated because his contributions to humanity shaped destines of many people in Uganda and beyond.

“His professional calling took him to notable schools which included Mengo SSS, Muntuyera High School and King’s College Buddo,” Ms Alupo said.

“I remember Male being a soft spoken man, but one who never hesitated to instill discipline among his students. This endeared him to his students; and because he was a fatherly headmaster, he managed to uplift the academic performance of his learners. I therefore challenge all teachers, most especially head teachers to emulate the late by being good and caring teachers to your learners,” she added during the main farewell service at Namirembe Church yesterday.

Bakka Male served as headmaster at Mengo Secondary School. He also taught at Muntuyera High School, Kitunga and Kings College Budo itself before becoming headteacher in 2008.