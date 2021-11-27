Ethiopia PM Abiy says military will 'destroy' Tigray rebels

People walks next to a banner depicting Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a rally organised by Addis Ababa officials, bringing together artists and athletes headed to visit troops on the front line with rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 27, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • International alarm is growing over a possible rebel assault on the capital, with the US, the UK, Germany and Italy all on the list of countries urging their citizens to leave Ethiopia. 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his soldiers would "destroy" rebels from the northern Tigray region, in the latest instalment of state media footage purportedly showing him at the war front.

