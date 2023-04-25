Ethiopia's deputy PM to visit Uganda 

Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, is due to visit Uganda this week.

According to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, his planned visit to the East African nation is as part of a tour to four African countries.

Mr Mekonnen began his tour by traveling to Tanzania on Monday, one day before peace talks between the Ethiopian government and rebel group, Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), kicks off in Dar es Salaam.

In Dodoma, Mekonnen met with Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu and held talks on various bilateral and regional issues.

Today, the Ethiopian official arrived in Moroni, Comoros where he held bilateral talks with President Azali Assoumani who also is the current Chairperson of the African Union.

After Mekonnen and Azali held a fruitful discussion, the two countries have signed an agreement to further enhance their diplomatic relations.

According to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mekonnen will also tour to Burundi and Uganda in the coming days.

The Ethiopian Foreign Minister and his delegation are expected to arrive in Uganda late on Wednesday or Thursday.

In Uganda, the Ethiopian Foreign Minister is will meet president, Yoweri Museveni and other high ranking government officials.

The Ethiopian and Ugandan officials are expected to confer on a range of bilateral and regional issues of common concern.