Ethiopia starts electricity production at Nile mega-dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Guba, Ethiopia, on February 19, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • At 6,695 kilometres (4,160 miles), the Nile is one of the world's longest rivers and a crucial supplier of water and hydropower in a largely arid region

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated electricity production from the country's mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone in the controversial multi-billion dollar project.
Abiy, accompanied by high-ranking officials, toured the power generation station and pressed a series of buttons on an electronic screen, a move that officials said initiated production.

