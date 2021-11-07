Ethiopians vow to repel rebels at pro-military rally

A soldier from the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) gestures after finishing training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 14, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The rally in central Addis Ababa was the latest attempt to shore up public support for the conflict against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and allied groups.

  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to topple the TPLF, then the regional ruling party, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps. 

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians vowed to defend the capital from advancing rebels during a pro-military rally on Sunday where attendees dismissed diplomatic efforts to end the year-long war.
The rally in central Addis Ababa was the latest attempt to shore up public support for the conflict against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and allied groups. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.