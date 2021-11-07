Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

Ethiopia must be ready to make "sacrifices" to "salvage" the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital.

