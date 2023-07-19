Kenya govt closes schools in Nairobi, Mombasa over opposition demos

Kenyan government has announced the closure of all day primary and secondary schools within Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu cities on July 19, 2023, over protests called by the opposition.

In a statement on Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the move is to ensure the safety of learners.

"As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day primary and secondary schools within the cities of Nairobi and Mombasa will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, 19 July)," Prof Kindiki said in a statement.

Prof Kindiki said the government had received credible security intelligence that criminal elements were planning to unleash terror and violence on the public by engaging in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools in Nairobi and Mombasa.

He said that the Ministry of Education shall announce the resumption of learning in the institutions upon assessment of the security situation on July 19.

The announcement comes after the opposition announced the start of 'Sufuria Movement' on July 19, 2023, to protest the high cost of living.

"At Midday tomorrow we ask Kenyans to come out of their homes and bang sufurias, pots and pans to signify lack of food," Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua said.