Gunmen kill 140 people in Nigeria

Gunmen have recently intensified horrifying activities in West African states. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

  • Hundreds of motorcycle-riding gunmen rampaged through ten villages in Anka and Bukkuyum districts.

Gunmen known in northwest Nigeria as "bandits" killed at least 140 people in multiple raids this week, four residents told AFP Saturday, but there was no official confirmation.

