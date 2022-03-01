Kenya and Uganda revive talks on milk

Uganda has previously faced bans on its food products such as milk and fish from the EU, Kenya and Rwanda over safety concerns. PHOTO | FILE

By  Gerald Andae

What you need to know:

  • Kenya wants to ascertain that the milk that comes from Uganda is produced by local farmers, following allegations that the product is imported from third-party countries as powder and reconstituted before it is exported as fresh.

Trade talks aimed at resolving the outstanding issues on milk importation between Uganda and Kenya are set to start in March after many false starts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.