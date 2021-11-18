Kenya head of prisons arrested after jailbreak

Gen Wycliffe Ogallo, outgoing Kenya Prison Service commissioner.

By  Mary Wambui

The arrest came just hours after President Kenyatta sacked Gen Ogallo and replaced him with Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba.

Officers from the Kenya Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) yesterday arrested outgoing prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo, Kamiti Maximum Prison head Charles Mutembei and his deputy.
The arrests came just hours after President Kenyatta sacked Gen Ogallo and replaced him with Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba, and just two days after the Kamiti jailbreak that saw three terror convicts escape. 
Queries have arisen over how they managed to escape from the country’s most secure prison on Monday.

