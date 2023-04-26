Kenyan woman who killed, ate her child blames low self-esteem

A woman who butchered and cannibalised her own daughter has blamed her low self-esteem for the horrific crime that she carried out inside her parent’s home in Kitengela.

Ms Olivia Kaserran was yesterday arraigned over the murder of her own child on Sunday night but did not take plea as the investigating officer appealed to the court to allow her detention in police custody for 13 days pending the conclusion of investigations. The court granted 10 days.

The 24-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in a dazed stupor following the horrifying attack that was captured on video by neighbours.

In an exclusive interview with Nation on Monday before she was whisked away in handcuffs to Kitengela Police Station, Ms Kaserran said she attacked her own child because she hates herself and has suffered a lot. She didn’t elaborate on the nature of her suffering.

The fourth-year Bachelor of Commerce student, who is enrolled at a local university, said she first wanted to kill herself before she changed her mind and stabbed the child multiple times.

"Ninajichukia mwenyewe. Sijipendi ndio maana niliua mtoto wangu. Nimepitia magumu na huyu mtoto.( I hate myself. I suffer from low self-esteem and that is why I killed my child. I have gone through a lot with my daughter," Ms Kaserran told Nation.

During the Sunday night attack, neighbours watched in horror as the woman stabbed the girl and dismembered her.

They had rushed to the home upon hearing blood-curdling screams, thinking the family was under attack, only to find the young mother stark naked and violently attacking her daughter.

When the neighbours managed to break the door and get into the house, the toddler was already dead and the woman was sprawled on the floor.

The house had been turned upside down with most furniture and electronics destroyed. Ms Kaserran is said to have not only cut the body into pieces but was also in the process of feeding on her daughter’s entrails.

Ms Kaserran’s parents were not at home at the time of the incident. Her father works as a teacher at a school in the Eastern region while her mother was away visiting relatives in Nyahururu County.

Her mother is said to have left Ms Kaserran alone in the house together with the little girl. Ms Kaserran had returned from Meru where she was living with her daughter to her parents’ home on Saturday. Police recovered the kitchen knife she used to brutally end her daughter’s life.

Formally charged

Kitengela Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Benson Mutia said Ms Kaserran will be formally charged after the investigations are complete.

"It’s a bizarre incident. We will be interrogating her to ascertain the motive of the killing. We also want to know if the murder was premeditated," he said.

The incident happened barely two days after a 22-year-old woman was brutally attacked and killed by her colleague at a Kitengela pizza shop in a suspected love triangle.

Locals attempted to lynch the suspect but he survived and was taken to hospital.