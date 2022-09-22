Woman kills her two children in Mukono

Police have arrested a 29-year-old mother over killing her two children on Wednesday night.

It is alleged that the suspect strangled and hit the victims on the wall several times until before they died.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the suspect as Esther Nankya, a resident of Namanve Sub County in Mukono District.

Police say the deceased, Shaban Kamoga and Ramathan Lubega, were aged six and three respectively.

Nankya’s neighbor who preferred anonymity told authorities that the suspect’s husband returned home to no response at the gate.

“He decided to call his wife on phone but she claimed not to be feeling well, prompting him to open the gate himself,” she narrated.

She added: “Upon entering the house, he found their two children’s bodies in a pool of blood on the floor of their living room. He made alarm which attracted more neighbors.”

Residents grabbed Nankya and wanted to lynch her but she was rescued by police.