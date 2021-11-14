Journalists watch as the judges (unseen), question Seif al-Islam, the son of slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, broadcasted live from the western Libyan city of Zintan, from inside a room in Tripoli n May 25, 2014. PHOTOS/ AFP 

|

Libya's Seif al-Islam Gaddafi: Presidential hopeful, war crime suspect

  • For years mystery surrounded the whereabouts of the man long considered the likely successor to Gaddafi who was killed in a popular uprising in 2011.
Seif al-Islam, the son of slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi who registered to run in December's presidential poll, is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court.
For years mystery surrounded the whereabouts of the man long considered the likely successor to Gaddafi who was killed in a popular uprising in 2011.

