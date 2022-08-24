Malema calls Ruto to show support, urges Raila to concede defeat

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader, Mr Julius Malema, says he has spoken to President-elect William Ruto via a telephone call and offered his support to the Kenyan leader.



In an address to the South African public on Tuesday, Mr Malema said he called to congratulate Dr Ruto for being declared the winner of the August 9 General election.

The South African opposition leader also urged Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate, Mr Raila Odinga, to concede and support Dr Ruto.

“Ruto must form part of the efforts of building an independent continent which is free from war and poverty,” the EFF boss said in a forum where the party addresses several national and continental issues.

While reading through the party’s statement, Mr Malema applauded Kenyans for conducting a peaceful election that ended with Dr Ruto being declared victorious over his rival, Mr Odinga.

He further said that he spoke with Dr Ruto Tuesday morning and commended him for winning the polls.



“We encouraged President Ruto to handle and preside over the transition with maximum care in a manner that must not degenerate into violence.”



However, the fiery Malema spared no kind words for the Azimio leader and asked him to accept the election’s outcome and not be "part of a tradition of causing instability and uncertainty in African governance".

By failing to concede, Mr Malema reckons, Mr Odinga will be remembered as one who was “thirsty for power and in his quest, hindered the development of Kenya”.



“Mr Odinga must humble himself and form part of government that will address challenges that the people of Kenya are facing and not to allow history to remember him as an individual who is desperate for power at the cost of the progress of his nation,” he said.

This imploration by the politician-cum-activist to Mr Odinga comes six days after the EFF sent a congratulatory message to Dr Ruto which stated that the declaration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission would be consequential in African development.

“The EFF congratulates the President-Elect of Kenya, His Excellency William Ruto. The announcement of the results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions marks yet another milestone in the development of democratic values in Africa,” the party’s communications team wrote.