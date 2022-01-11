Mali govt urges protests against 'extreme' sanctions

Colonel Assimi Goita (C), President of CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of People) addresses the press during the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali's independence in Bamako on September 22, 2020. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The move followed a proposal by Mali's interim government last month to stay in power for up to five years before staging elections -- despite international demands that it respect a promise to hold elections in February. 

Mali's army-dominated government has called for nationwide demonstrations on Friday against stringent sanctions imposed by the West Africa bloc ECOWAS over delayed elections. 

