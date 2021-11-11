Prime

‘Born again’ Musenero denies swindling Shs31b Covid cash

Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential advisor on epidemics. PHOTOS/FILE

  • Addressing journalists at parliament, Dr Musenero strongly denied the allegations saying she is a ‘‘born again Christian and therefore can’t take the money.’’

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero Thursday afternoon trashed claims leveled against her by the Ntungamo Municipality lawmaker, Mr Yona Musinguzi, alleging that she swindled Shs31billion meant for the manufacture of a local Covid-19 vaccine.

