‘Born again’ Musenero denies swindling Shs31b Covid cash

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero Thursday afternoon trashed claims leveled against her by the Ntungamo Municipality lawmaker, Mr Yona Musinguzi, alleging that she swindled Shs31billion meant for the manufacture of a local Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing journalists at parliament, Dr Musenero strongly denied the allegations saying she is a ‘‘born again Christian and therefore can’t take the money.’’

“You have worked so hard to ensure I emerge as dirty, I am not a thief. I have worked for a long time and even if I didn’t tell the President about this, he recognizes that attribute about me,” Dr Musenero said.

Parliament Deputy Speaker Anita Among Wednesday instituted a five-member team to probe the minister and submit a report within 14 days.

Much as Dr Musenero appreciates Ms Among’s decision, she is opposed to having the fourth estate cover proceedings of her interrogation before a parliament committee.

“We will not accept journalists because I can’t entrust the media with our research secrets. I have invested in myself. I am excellent in what I do and that is why I can’t fall short of jobs,” Dr Musenero said.

She added: “I have been having work phone calls from United Kingdom (UK). I have never sat home unemployed. If you know anybody who is patriotic, then it is me. This job is love I’m offering my country.’’

Kira Municipality legislator Mr Ssemujju Nganda asked the speaker of Parliament to reign over Dr Musenero’s remarks.

“This is frightening. I am wondering whether she needs to speak to the Chief Executive to issue public threats against the institution of parliament and individual MPs who are protected by the law to do the work of parliament,” Mr Ssemujju said.

This was brushed aside by the Speaker of parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah.