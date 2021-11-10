Parliament names team to probe Musenero over Covid money

Parliament has constituted a five-member committee to probe allegations of mismanaging billions of money levelled against Science and Technology minister, Dr Monica Musenero, by the Ntungamo Municipality lawmaker Mr Yona Musinguzi.

On Tuesday Mr Musinguzi told parliament that Dr Musenero misused Shs31billion meant to facilitate the manufacture of local Covid-19 vaccines.

The committee will have up to two weeks to among others, investigate Dr Musenero and look also look into challenges so far incurred in the process of manufacturing Uganda’s local Covid-19 vaccine.

‘‘The committee is to establish the progress of the locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccine, the amount of funds released for research and innovation and Covid vaccine development, and find how such funds have been utilized,” Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among said.

The committee was line in fulfilment of the decision Ms Among made Tuesday after Mr Musinguzi tabled a litany of documents in this regard.

The team will be led by the Ibanda North MP Mr Xavier Kyooma and also comprises other MPs Mr Paul Omara, Ms Aisha Kabanda, Mr Solomon Silywany and Mr Tony Awany.