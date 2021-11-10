Parliament names team to probe Musenero over Covid money

Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential advisor on epidemics. PHOTOS/FILE

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday Mr Musinguzi told parliament that Dr Musenero misused Shs31billion meant to facilitate the manufacture of local Covid-19 vaccines.

Parliament has constituted a five-member committee to probe allegations of mismanaging billions of money levelled against Science and Technology minister, Dr Monica Musenero, by the Ntungamo Municipality lawmaker Mr Yona Musinguzi.

