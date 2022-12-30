 Catholic priest killed in Mpigi road accident

A Priest attached to Kinyamasika Major Seminary in Fort Portal Diocese has been confirmed dead following a road accident at Senene Village, Kasaanje Parish, Mpigi Town Council in Mpigi District.

According to police, Fr Francis Lubanga -who was alone in the car- died on spot when the Toyota Harrier vehicle he was driving to Entebbe overturned on Thursday night.

A December 30 condolence message released by the Kampala Archdiocese Chancellor Rev Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe acknowledged Fr Lubanga as one of their own.

“With great sorrow, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese His Grace Paul Ssemogerere announces the death of Fr Lubanga. He has been attached to St Paul’s National Seminary Kinyamasika as Vice Rector,” the condolence message reads in part.

Fr Lubanga will be buried at Nsambya Cemetery in Kampala on January 2, 2023 after a Church service at Nsambya Catholic Church at 3:00pm,the church informed.

Early this week, the Uganda Police revealed that 55 lives were lost between December 23 and 26, 2022 after 47 fatal and 95 serious accidents Countrywide.