Three killed in Buloba multi-car crash 

Three people died on spot during the fatal multi-car accident at the Forest Park along the Kampala-Mityana Road, traffic police have said.

“The Friday afternoon accident involved four motor vehicles including a semi-trailer, a Toyota Wish, a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Harrier and two motorcycles,” traffic police spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiima explained in a statement.

According to ASP Nampiima, three passengers of the Toyota Wish died on spot including two women and one man.

"It's alleged that the semi-trailer that was from Kampala heading to Mityana District lost control and rammed into the Toyota Wish, killing three of its occupants and injuring another. It there after continued and rammed into the Toyota Hilux, Toyota Harrier and the Motorcycles,” police explained.

The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Mulago city mortuary for post-mortem as investigations continue.