'Dead' man resurfaces three years after 'his' funeral

Mr Wilberforce Mbulamaye, whom relatives presumed had died and ‘buried’ on June 3, 2020, resurfaced on Tuesday (April 4, 2023) in Bugolya Village in Budaka District.

Mr Mbulamaye, 54, a resident of Bugolya village, Nabugalo Parish, Kameruka Sub-county and a father of five left the village on January 3, 2015 under unclear circumstances after he was released from prison in Budaka, where he had been sentenced for assaulting a neighbour.

Police rescue ‘dead man’ from angry mourners



He then relocated to Gomba District to work as a casual laborer on different farms. He, however, neither moved with his family nor informed relatives and friends on his whereabouts.

His brother, Mr Balinawa Mubale told this publication that while Mr Mbulamaye had reportedly gone to an unknown destination, his spirit could possess his children, claiming that he died and was suffering.

“Every time it would happen, we could not take it seriously because these spirits could attack demanding the family members to go and pick the remains from Galilaya-Kisalizi in Gomba District for a decent burial at his home,” Mr Mubale said.

According to him, the family mobilised funds and a vehicle to search for Mr Mbulamaye’s remains. His two possessed children travelled with the team and directed the family to where their father’s remains were reportedly interred.

Mr Mubale said: “Upon reaching the said place, we had to engage the police and the local leaders. We explained the situation but they also didn’t know anything about my brother’s death. The residents there performed rituals and called upon the demons to direct these children to show us the site and they took us to his grave near a farm.”

They recovered a dead body wrapped in a blanket, returned home and buried it after performing the necessary rituals.

The family was shocked to see Mbulamaye walk into their home alive.

Mr Mubale on Wednesday told this publication that, “This implies that we buried a different person, not our brother.”

Reception at home

On Tuesday, relatives and other residents thronged Mr Mbulamaye’s home to perform cultural rituals to cleanse him.

Mr Mbulamaye and the locals drunk and danced the entire night in celebration of his life.

Mr Mbulamaye narrated that as he was moving to one of the farms in Gomba District on Tuesday morning, he bumped into one of his brother-in-law, Mr John Mwanika.

At first, Mr Mwanika did not recognise his brother-in-law until the latter moved towards him and introduced himself.

“He shed tears because he was among the people who had ‘buried me’ three years ago,” Mr Mbulamaye said.”

They immediately made arrangements and travelled to Budaka that same day.

“It feels amazing to be back home once again. Thankfully, my family is whole again,” Mr Mbulamaye said

The village chairperson, Mr Stephen Magola, told this publication that he facilitated the exhumation and repatriation of the body from Gomba District in 2020, by writing a letter confirming that Mr Mbulamaye had been a resident of his village.