 NDA impounds medicine worth Shs100m in operation

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded 406 boxes of substandard assorted medicines worth Shs100m.

The head of enforcement at NDA, Samuel KyomukamaIn, said that the drugs were impounded from the districts of Iganga, Kamuli, Buyende, Jinja, Kaliro, Namutumba, Kayunga, and Jinja City in Eastern Uganda.

Kyomukama added that “some of the culprits were licensed to operate drug shops, but, they instead resorted to running clinics where substandard medicines were being freely administered to unsuspecting victims.”

He further notes that most operators lacked operational licenses and were also employing unqualified personnel to run the drug shops.

The Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, James Mubi disclosed that their team of detectives is closely working with NDA officials to crack down on drug hawkers, most of whom sell fake drugs.

“Available information indicates that suspects normally disguise as passengers who board long-distance buses and sell drugs illegally,” he told journalists on Saturday.