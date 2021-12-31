Novelist Kakwenza case file sent to DPP as activists demand his release

The activists address a press conference in Mengo, Kampala on December 31, 2021 where they asked the State to release novelist Rukirabashaija Kakwenza (inset). PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE 

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Police declined to disclose where novelist Mr Kakwenza is detained.

Police Friday said they have forwarded the case file of detained human rights activist and author Rukirabashaija Kakwenza to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) “for interpretation of why he is repeating acts of offensive communication to the same people who get offended by his communication.”

