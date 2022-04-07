Oulanyah was a patriot - Museveni

At 9:30 am, the hearse carrying the remains of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah arrived at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a state funeral service in honour of a man President Museveni hailed as a patriot, unifier and an NRM cadre.

Mr Museveni, who was chief mourner, based his eulogies on the Bible, starting with the famous verse on one reaping what they sow, to the parable of the Good Samaritan. The President said Oulanyah had made great contributions to the country in the time he served.

“Losing Oulanyah now is a big loss because he was someone definitely who was coming up, and the country was going to get benefits from him. He had already done a good job in uniting northern Uganda. When he became vice chairperson, he seemed to have deepened this unity in the north in the short time he was there. So I really need to salute Oulanyah and commend him as an example to you,” he said.

He added: “When you solve people’s problems, when you are a brother and a sister to other people, you become a good neighbour. In the Bible they talk of we shall know them by their fruits. Oulanyah was young but he had already made impact.”

The President said the NRM had cited Oulanyah’s admirable qualities while he was still a member of the Uganda Peoples Congress in the 6th Parliament where he chaired the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Oulanyah, would later cross over to the NRM in 2006, and would rise through the ranks to become a two-time Deputy Speaker, then Speaker of Parliament and NRM vice chairperson for northern Uganda.

Mr Museveni also spoke out against those, who had called for the ring-fencing of the position for northern Uganda.

“I do not want to hear talk of northern, Oulanyah was not Speaker of the north he was Speaker of Uganda, so when we hear opportunists…talking of northern, tell them to shut up. NRM supported him not because he was for this group or that group, but because he was a good cadre. Because of his patriotism and pan Africanism,” he said.

Mr Museveni commended government and MPs for contributing to the Oulanyah education fund, to support the children and family.

Church Of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who was the main celebrant, comforted the mourners through his sermon of hope for life after death, and finding refuge in God. He re-echoed the need to amend the law that forced Parliament to elect a new Speaker before Oulanyah was laid to rest to which Speaker of Parliament Anita Among committed it would be done.

“The election before we buried [Oulanyah] is against the African culture…we as Parliament, we are going to correct that law,” she said, adding that she was committed to continue her former boss’s legacy and vision for the 11th Parliament to be people-centred, and promote evidence-based debate.

Children say

“Though overwhelmed and grieved, I request you join us not to mourn but to celebrate a man whose life was dedicated to his family, community, party, country and his God…Dad your journey ends here, unfortunately you can only go alone,” Andrew Ojok, the son, said.

“He told me ‘take care of your siblings for me, I know you can do it.’ His last words to me was, ‘life is delicate, handle it with care’. He had difficulty talking, but every now and then he would say something meaningful…I said to him daddy thank you for fighting, I know you have been fighting, and little did I know that I was releasing him to go.

“My father was an exceptional man and I am just beginning to learn how exceptional he was. All the stories, the tributes, are giving me strength to stand tall knowing he has left a great legacy for all of us to be proud of,” Ms Diana Aceng, Oulanyah’s first born, said.