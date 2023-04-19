'Our daughter is innocent'-Bududa reacts to Nandutu arrest

Some residents and local leaders in Bududa District have demanded for the unconditional release of their area Woman MP, Ms Agnes Nandutu, who was arrested over the Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

Ms Nandutu, who is the State minister for Karamoja Affairs, was arrested yesterday after she handed herself to police for questioning.

She has been detained at Kira Division Police Station as officers process her case file.

Mr Steven Matsanga, a businessman in Bududa Town Council, told this publication that the minister could have taken the iron sheets because she wanted to help homeless people who were displaced by landslides in Bugisu.

“Our daughter is innocent and she should be released unconditionally by the police. If she got the iron sheets it was because of her love to help homeless people back home,” Mr Matsanga said.

He, however, never acknowledged the fact that government stores must be handled in accordance with set procedures, which prohibit the diversion of items to unintended beneficiaries.

Mr Bosco Wanyenya, a councillor representing Bukalasi Sub-county, said the minister has a clean record, adding that information available also suggests that she was not directly involved in the distribution of the iron sheets.

“We are very disappointed with the police for arresting our daughter. She even returned the iron sheets which were given to her, so why the arrest now,” Mr Wanyenya said.

Appeal to Museveni

Mr James Matseketse, an elder and a resident of Bududa Town Council, asked President Museveni to intervene. The President has already promised political action against ministers involved in the iron sheets scandal and said they should also be handled according to criminal laws of Uganda.

The chairperson of Bududa District, Mr Milton Kamoti Wasuguyi, said the minister’s arrest has brought a sombre mood in the area.

“It’s very unfortunate but we pray for fair treatment and her release,” he said.