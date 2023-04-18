DPP probes VP, 40 others implicated in Karamoja iron sheets scandal

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has revealed that her office is probing over 40 different case files against top government officials and technocrats implicated in the iron sheets scandal.

As she addressed journalists after interfacing with the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Ms Jane Frances Abodo said the files are being subjected to thorough scrutiny in search of any evidence that can be used to prosecute the officials implicated in the scandal that has caused public outcry and left government struggling to save face.

Among the top officials on list that the DPP’s office is looking into is Vice President (rtd) Maj Jessica Alupo and other junior government officials like the Chief Administrative Officers (CAO) and Members of Parliament (MP).

“There are many others pending because we opened over 40 files on all the recipients of the iron sheets ---from the Vice President to the CAOs and some MPs as well. So we are investigating circumstances under which each of them got the iron sheets and then we follow up. If they went to the church we go to the church and we make our decision," Ms Abodo told journalists at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

The revelation came just hours after the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Ms Agnes Nandutu handed herself over to the CID headquarters at Kibuli. The Bududa Woman MP is currently detained at the Kira Division Police Station.

Already two ministers; Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja and Amos Lugolobi, the state minister for finance (planning) have been charged at the Anti-Corruption Court over corruption and for causing government loss after iron sheets meant to be relief materials for the people of Karamoja were diverted and shared among several MPs, ministers and technocrats in government.