Politicians ‘influencing’ transfer of teachers

Influence peddling has been cited in the failure to transfer teachers in districts of Kyotera and Sembabule.

Sources said transferring civil servants aims at strengthening and ensuring effective service delivery.

But some civil servants, especially teachers, are now making it a habit to reject postings to their new stations.

In Kyotera District, for example, a primary school head teacher and five classroom teachers have refused to report to their new work stations, a month into a new school term saying that their transfers were not justified and illegal.

The affected schools include; St Gorreth Bbaale Primary School where the head teacher has not Yet reported while four teachers posted to Kibutamu Primary School have never shown up for duty.

Mr Francis Katongole, a member of the management committee at St Gorreth Bbaale Primary School, said they received information regarding the transfer of the head teacher, but ever since his transfer letter was issued, he has never appeared at the school.

“The school has been operating without a head teacher for a month now, and according to reports from learners, some teachers report at any time they wish ,which may affect the academic performance of our school yet it has been among the top performing schools in our sub-county,’’ Mr Katongole said in an interview yesterday.

When contacted, Mr Lawrence Ssekyondwa, the Kyotera District Education Officer, said he has not yet received any official report on transferred teachers who have not yet reported to their new stations.

Mr Vincent Kayondo, the secretary for education at Kyotera District, said he was aware that some transferred teachers are still reluctant to report to their new work stations.

“We have so far received information that at least two transferred teachers have not yet reported to their new stations, we have instructed the school inspectors to get us reports, if evidence is found, we shall punish them accordingly,” he said.

Monitor has leant that some of the teachers who resist transfers are backed by some politicians who have vested interest in case they remain at their old stations.

Mr Antonio Kalyango, a councillor representing Lwankoni Sub-county at Kyotera District Council, accused politicians at all levels of misusing their offices to influence decisions of the district education officers.

“Most of the big schools are given to the best bidders or relatives to particular big people with political influence, this practice is bad and is killing our education and we shall soon expose them if this doesn’t stop,” he said.

The Sembabule District chairperson, Mr Patrick Nkalubo, has allegedly influenced the posting of one of his relatives.

Sources said his close relative, Ms Joselin Bahweireyo, was transferred to Lwemiyaga Model COU Primary School as deputy head teacher. But the school management committee and the founding body, the West Buganda Diocese rejected the move, based on her past record in other schools.

Rev James Ngoga, the West Buganda diocesan education coordinator, said in one of the meetings they had with the district leadership, Mr Nkalubo openly told them that “they should leave his relative at the school.”

Mr Nkalubo, who denied the allegations, said: “It’s not true that I have sabotaged teachers’ transfers in the district.”