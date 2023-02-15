School stuck with 2 bosses after one ‘rejects’ transfer

Kibaale High School, a government-aided school in Namutumba District, started the new term in uncertainty with two head teachers claiming headship at the institution.

Mr Fred Kagoye Samanya, this old head teacher, rejected a transfer to Nakalama Secondary School in Iganga District.

On the other hand, Mr Stephen Mutono, the new head teacher reported on duty on February 6, according to sources from the school.

The reasons for Mr Samanya’s transfer remain unknown, but Mr Martin Waisana, a resident of Namakoko Village, Kibaale Sub-county, attributed it to poor performance.

The school, with an average of about 500 students from Senior One to Senior Four, is now being run by two head teachers.

This has prompted authorities led by the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Thomas Matende, LC5 chairperson, Mr David Mukisa, and the police leadership to convene a meeting and resolve the confusion.

The meeting aims at diffusing tensions between parents and a section of staff members who have threatened to lay down tools if Mr Samanya doesn’t leave the school.

Mr Yunus Bisaso, the chairperson of Kibaale Sub-county, said: “Since schools opened, Mr Samanya has stayed away and the head teacher’s office remains locked.”

He added that Mr Samanya is reportedly “afraid” of leaving the school because he has established a huge animal farm.

Power intrigue

Mr Peter Kaggwa, a parent and resident of Kibaale Trading Centre, said the chairperson of the school management committee, Mr John Wakayinja, who is also a teacher, allegedly has an interest in becoming the head teacher.

“Mr Wakayinja is by law barred from being the chairperson of the school management committee because he is a teacher on the government payroll and in active service,’’ he said.

“So, Mr Samanya and his group are trying to buy time as he rejects the transfer so that he [Wakayinja] puts in his request to become a head teacher and is posted to the school in the same position,” Mr Kaggwa added.

We were unable to talk to Mr Wakayinja by press time because he didn’t answer our calls.

Mr Mukisa told Monitor that he will follow up with the Education ministry and if it is true Mr Samanya was transferred, “he will leave the school because transfers are normal’’.

A teacher, who declined to be named in order to speak freely, said Mr Samanya’s decision to reject the transfer has paralysed the school’s operations.

“He [Samanya] claims not to have received the transfer letter, but [we think he] received it. He is using board members to fight for him,” the teacher said.

Management view

Mr James Magumba, a board member, said Mr Samanya has never received a transfer letter, but once he does, he will vacate office for the new head teacher.

He added that the new head teacher is yet to introduce himself to the school management committee with his transfer letter and until now, he remains unknown to them and the district education officer.

“He just reported to the school and signed in as the new school head; we are not backing Mr Samanya, but by law, the new head teacher is supposed to introduce himself before the school management committee with his posting letter,” he said.

Education Act

He added that the Education Act gives the school management committee mandate to accept or reject the new head teacher .

“This is a head teacher who was rejected by parents of Iki Iki SS in Bukedi Sub-region and was also rejected in Nakalokwe and Kanambatiko secondary schools,” Mr Magumba said.

He expressed disappointment with the ministry’s alleged failure to track head teachers’ records.