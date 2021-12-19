Prime

Medical interns resume work tomorrow

Ms Lillian Nabwire, the President of the Medical Interns said that the government is wrong to resort to threats than addressing the long grievances. Photo | File

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The interns have been on strike since November 8 because of the delay by the government to enhance their allowance as had been promised and directed by President Museveni.  

The government has announced that medical interns have agreed to resume work on Monday following a meeting with their leaders on Friday.

