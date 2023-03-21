10 female activists released on bail

Ten female human rights defenders who were arrested on International Women’s Day in Kampala, were yesterday released on bail.

The group, accused of inciting violence, appeared before the LDC Grade One Magistrate, Mr Martin Kirya.

He released them on a cash bail of Shs100,000 while their sureties were each given non-cash bond of Shs2million.

While releasing the group, the magistrate said suspects have the right to apply for bail as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The magistrate also said each suspect had presented two substantial sureties whom the State did not reject.

The matter has been adjourned to March 29 for mention.

Suspects

The accused include; Ms Jacky Birungi, Ms Flavia Ramto Apiyo, Ms Milly Namatovu, Ms Allen Nantume, Ms Elizabeth Namagembe Nyanzi, and Ms Sylvia Namutyaba.

Others are Ms Allen Nakiku, Ms Phiona Nankya, Ms Stella Kyeyune, and Ms Rukia Nabasi Sserunga.

Arguments

Through their lawyer, Mr Sam Wanda, they argued in their bail application that the investigations were incomplete and that they had substantial sureties.

Prosecution alleges that the group and others still at large on March 8 without lawful excuse, printed words on placards saying “police brutality must stop”, “rights of women are not catered for”, “stop unlawful arrests”, and “end police violence”.

The group said they could not celebrate Women’s Day when their husbands are rotting in jail over political differences.