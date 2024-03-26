10 mourners dead, 20 injured in Rakai road crash

Police in Rakai District are investigating circumstances under which at least 10 people died in a motor crash on their way to a burial site in neighbouring Isingiro District.

The driver of a fuso truck which was carrying over 35 residents from the villages of Ssanje and Kigolomolo in Kyarurangira Sub County, Rakai District is said to have lost control before it overturned several times, killing 10 occupants on spot, and leaving several others with severe injuries.

The Tuesday crash happened at around 1pm at Lwabaganda Cell, Dyango Town Council, on the border with Isingiro District.

Mr Paul Nuwamanya, an eyewitness, said: “The vehicle was moving at a terrible speed before the driver lost control of it and overturned several times leaving some of the occupants dead.” Mr Kaggwa Ssekamwa, the Rakai District Chairperson, and one of the first responders, said 20 of the survivors sustained serious injuries.

“We have close to 20 people who have been taken to different health centres with varying degrees of injuries. I urge our health workers to try their best and give the casualties maximum care and save their lives,” he said.

Rakai District Police Commander, Mr Justus Tashobya, confirmed the incident, saying the driver of the ill-fated truck fled the scene immediately after the crash.

“It’s unfortunate that we have lost all those lives as we approach the Easter holidays. People will be mourning instead of celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he said.

He further warned motorists against reckless driving which is largely blamed for various cases of road carnage.

“It’s true our roads are not in good shape, but we should learn to use them and avoid reckless accidents,” he added.

The crash comes nearly two weeks after another truck that was carrying at least 100 students of St Paul Kasoro Secondary School in Kyankwanzi District overturned and killed one student, leaving several others with injuries.

The victims were heading to Butemba College, Butemba Town Council in the same district to take part in the 2024 Post Primary Football Competitions.

On March 11, at least 10 people died and several others were seriously injured after a trailer rammed into six vehicles at Kibimba Bridge along Iganga-Tororo highway in Bugiri District.