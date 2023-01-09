100 mourners suffer food poisoning in Rubanda





BY &

RUBANDA. About 42 people were on Friday admitted to different health units in Rubanda District and another 66 were treated from their homes after eating suspected poisoned food at a burial at Kitahurira Village in Ikimba Sub-county.

The district health officer, Dr Abdon Birungi on Saturday confirmed the incident, saying 20 people were admitted to Muko Health Centre IV, six to Hamurwa Health Centre IV while 16 were taken to Ikumba Health Centre III. They were all discharged at the weekend.

Dr Birungi attributed the incident to poor food preparation.

“In such a situation, the food gets contaminated with microorganisms, bacteria, and then whoever takes it develops e vomiting, abdominal pain, headaches and other signs and symptoms,” Dr Birungi added.

He warned the public against incriminating the family members and locals who prepared the food.

“Claims that somebody could have poisoned the victims are not true. Nobody should incriminate the people who prepared the food. Whoever is involved in the process of preparing food should ensure that it is hygienic enough to prevent any possible cause of contamination,” Dr Birungi said.

The catechist at Kashasha Church of Uganda, Mr Fred Njuyarwo, who led the burial ceremony is among the victims of the food poisoning.

Ms Anaclet Tugumisirize, another victim, said:“Well-wishers rushed me to Ikumba health Centre III at around 6pm where I was admitted and treated. By Saturday morning, I was feeling much better and in the afternoon I was discharged together with my other colleagues.”

The chairperson of the boda-boda association in Rubanda, Mr Joshua Turyamureba, said he mobilised his colleagues to transport the victims from their homes to the nearby health centres before district health officials backed them up with a police pick-up truck and two ambulances.

The chairperson for Kitahurira Village, Mr Laudeli Ahimbisibwe, said they had started investigating the cause of the food poisoning.