1000 learners stranded as Kabigi Islamic Schools remain closed

At least 1000 learners of Kabigi Taqwa Primary School and Kabigi Islamic Institute in Bukomansimbi District are still at home three days into the second term due to raging disagreements on who should run the school.

The fight pits Sheikh Haruna Jjemba against his brother Sheikh Abdul Jabal Mawanda whom he accuses of illegally taking over management of the schools and hiring a female catholic teacher to serve as headmistress for the primary section.

Despite the disagreements, Ms Sharon Ankunda, the Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner insists the schools will reopen on May 16 to allow pupils and students to start their second term.

“I wrote two letters and sent them to two warring groups, but Sheikh Jjemba has declined to attend this meeting,” she said while addressing parents and staff of the schools on May 10.

The RDC said she will give her position on who should run the schools by Thursday before pupils report back next week.

Sheikh Mawanda told the meeting that he took over management of both schools when the primary section had only 25 learners which prompted him to offer bursaries to parents who brought in their children thus boosting the enrolment.