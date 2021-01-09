11,000 to benefit from piped water project

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author

More than 11,000 people are set to benefit from a Shs2.2 billion piped water and sanitation system at Bulopa Town in Kamuli District.

At least 300 households have already been connected to household taps and four public stand taps have been erected in the zones of Kasaka, Busobya, Itembe, Tasaaga, Bukaliku, and Bumaali Bulangira.

While commissioning the project on Thursday, the Speaker of Parliament, also the Kamuli Woman MP, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, called for a reduction of water and electricity tariffs to make them affordable and accessible to the rural communities.

“This system is a big relief to the communities as it will improve their health, save time for our mothers and security for children who are always away from parents’ supervision queuing for water, and girls falling prey to randy men,” Ms Kadaga said

She, however, expressed fear that despite the provision, the tariffs may be too high for the rural communities, who may instead opt to bear the long distances and long queues at other water sources so as to save money for other problems, making the water project a white elephant and mere government accountability.

“To be relevant and realistic, you should reduce the tariffs to affordable prices because as the leaders have said, the local woman will not part with Shs200 for a jerry can of water yet she needs salt or cooking oil,” Ms Kadaga said.

The Speaker said she has learnt on her campaign trail that water is the most pressing issue and in her next term, she will prioritise water provision facilities for communities

“When I move around, I see water is the most urgent commodity that most communities need and as government, we are working hard to ensure all the people get safe and clean water,” she said.

Mr Joseph Eyatu, the director of water for development in the Ministry of Water and Environment, assured the residents that the Speaker’s request will be honoured and they will buy a jerrycan of water at only Shs100 and perhaps even less as they negotiate with government to reduce electricity tariffs and other production costs.

“We are both lucky that the Speaker is the right person and has spoken about our shared concerns of tariffs. We know her position and influence so together, we are going to work out on reduction of tariffs and budgetary allocation by government to ease accessibility to safe water,” Mr Eyatu said.

Earlier, Ms Elizabeth Kiyimba, a resident and Moses Muwangala, the district councillor for Bulopa Sub-county, raised concern over the cost of piped water, saying it is prohibitive to most rural folk.

“A family needs at least two jerry cans of water per day, which translates into Shs400 at a rate of Shs200 per jerry can. But this money can buy the family a sachet of salt for a week, cooking oil or a cup of silver fish for a family meal. If government can give free condoms, why can’t it subsidise on safe water to save lives of its voters?” Mr Muwangala wondered.

