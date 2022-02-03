12 injured in city fuel tank explosion

One of the victims of the explosion is evacuated to an ambulance in Industrial Area, Kampala, yesterday. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Tonny Abet  &  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • But Mr Valery Okecho, the Vivo Energy corporate communications manager, confirmed to this publication that a total of 11 people from the depot and a nearby street vendor “unfortunately sustained injuries as a result of the incident.”

There was fracas in Industrial Area, Kampala, yesterday after a fuel tanker at Vivo Energy depot on 7th Street Namuwongo exploded, leaving at least 12 people with severe burns and other injuries.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.