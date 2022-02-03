12 injured in city fuel tank explosion

There was fracas in Industrial Area, Kampala, yesterday after a fuel tanker at Vivo Energy depot on 7th Street Namuwongo exploded, leaving at least 12 people with severe burns and other injuries.

The victims, 11 from Vivo energy and one street vendor, were evacuated and taken to International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where they are still getting medical care, as confirmed by Vivo Energy management. But the police said there were five victims.

The explosion at around 5pm in the area which is closely adjacent to another fuel depot belonging to Gapco, paralysed work as everyone ran for their dear life.

Loud sound

“I was passing by the street and I heard a strong sound, later I saw smoke and fire, the fire was too much because it went up to one hundred meters upwards, the fire alarm went off,” Mr Musa Kabagambe, one of the witnesses, narrated.

“The police fire brigade took about 10 minutes to come, they found when staff at Vivo Energy were removing one of their staff who were seriously burnt; a male and one female, they were put in the ambulance and taken to the hospital,” he added.

Neither Vivo Energy nor police has revealed the exact cause of the fire.

“Vivo Energy Uganda can confirm that there was a fire incident this afternoon at its Kampala Depot located on 7th Street Industrial Area. Our stringent emergency procedures were activated immediately and the fire has been contained within the location,” the company said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the fire was controlled promptly.

“The fire was put out fast by the Vivo Energy team and Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services. Cause of the fire is still unknown. So far, five people who are injured have been identified by our investigating teams, they are currently receiving treatment at International Hospital Kampala in Namuwongo,” he said.

What fuel firm says

But Mr Valery Okecho, the Vivo Energy corporate communications manager, confirmed to this publication that a total of 11 people from the depot and a nearby street vendor “unfortunately sustained injuries as a result of the incident.” He said they were taken to IHK.

“Three of these are currently in intensive care, a further one is in the high dependency unit, and the remaining eight people are being treated for minor injuries. We have contacted all these individuals’ families and will be remaining in close contact with all the admitted to monitor their condition and ensure they are receiving the very best treatment and medical attention,” he said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said more details on what could have caused the fire would be provided as their teams are on ground “trying to gather more facts”.

The IHK communications manager, Mr Peter Mulindwa, without giving details of the clinical state of the victims, told this newspaper that they have “serious burns.”

Witness account

Mr witness who did not want to be named said:

“Shortly after the blast went off, a man was hurried away to the hospital on a boda boda. He had been burnt so badly that his skin peeled off and one could not recognise him. A few minutes later, two ambulances from IHK arrived and stationed at Main Access Road just before the railway line to receive the injured; they took at least two trips.”