13-year-old South Sudanese pupil detained in Gulu over murder

Police in Gulu District have detained a 13-year-old girl on murder charges after she allegedly killed a fellow pupil at Divine Care Nursery and Primary School.

The suspect and her victim, only identified as Tracy Nyatrich --- both South Sudanese nationals --- were in the boarding section at school in Gulu District, northern Uganda, according to police.

“The facts gathered indicate that the two pupils developed a quarrel while fetching water. As a result the suspect grabbed the victim by the neck and strangled her. She immediately after, pushed the victim who fell hard on the ground and became unconscious. She was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor, where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.

The body of the victim was transported to St. Mary’s Lacor for postmortem while the suspect was taken into a female custody.

“Her act of strangling her colleague and not releasing her neck was exceptionally brutal. We continue to urge School Administrators to have enough school watchers, to purposely prevail over such acts of violence,” Mr Enanga added.