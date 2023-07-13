S.2 student killed, body recovered in Mbale pond

Police in Mbale City are hunting for people suspected to have murdered an 18-year-old girl and dumped her body in a pond in Nandala A cell, Rock Ward, Mbale Northern City Division.



Salima Sanzitta, a student of Nakaloke secondary school in senior Two and resident of Nakaloke Il upper cell, Najjah Ward, Northern Division is suspected to have been strangled and later dumped in the pond.



The Elgon Regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said a manhunt for the perpetrators is underway and has asked the public to avail clues.



“It’s alleged that the deceased came back from school at about 6pm on Wednesday, she changed clothes and did domestic work at home. At about 7pm she Left home to an unknown destination though her sister tried calling her on phone but in vain until today when her body was seen by children floating on water,” SP Taitika said on Thursday.



He said police officers headed by Officer In-Charge Criminal Investigations Directorate (OC CID) visited the scene of crime and the scene was examined and documented as investigations continue.



Police said some exhibits including sticks were recovered 10 meters away from the crime scene which was used for beating the deceased.



According to police findings the deceased’s upper lip on the right was cut off.



“There were marks around the neck showing how she was strangled by assailants and there were marks on the chest as a result of being beaten with a blunt object,”he said.



Mr Yahaya Were, Deputy Resident City Commissioner Mbale City, blamed the incident on rampant drug abuse among youths.



He said his office has launched community policing to fight criminality in the area.



Mr Moses Khoda, the area defence secretary, appealed to police to increase foot patrols in the area to prevent similar cases of crime.