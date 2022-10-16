14 senior four Namutumba students miss Uneb after headmaster fails to remit Shs2.5m registration fees

At least 14 senior four students of Mugobi Secondary School in Bugobi Town Council, Namutumba District, are staring at a bleak future after their headmaster allegedly failed to remit their registration fees amounting to about Shs2.5 million.

Subsequently, a police manhunt for Mr Godfrey Musasizi, is underway, according to Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson.

“We received information from the Namutumba District education office that Mr Musasizi failed to register 14 senior four candidates.

“This was unearthed on Friday when the candidates went for briefing at Nkono Memorial Secondary School in Ivukula Sub-county where they are supposed to sit for their final exams tomorrow (Monday),” Ms Nandaula said on Sunday.

According to Ms Nandaula, when the candidates showed up for briefing, the host school chased them away, saying their head teacher did not clear their registration fees.

The District Education Officer, Mr Muhammad Isiko, said: “Mr Musasizi had 17 candidates but only paid the registration fees for three students yet he received money from all the 17 students.”

He added: “When I received this information, I tried to reach out to Mr Wilberforce Wadabye, head teacher of Nkono Memorial School, who said Mr Musasizi reached out to him requesting that he allows his students to sit from his centre.”

Mr Isiko, who condemned the act, added that Mr Musasizi only paid registration fees for three students, and once he is arrested, he will serve as an example to other would be culprits.

Mr Musasizi, however, says he only received money from three candidates whom he registered; he didn’t state why he is on the run from authorities.

By the time of filing this story, parents wanted both head teachers to explain why their children were not registered.