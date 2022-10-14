Whoever leaks exams faces 10 years in jail, says Uneb

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has warned the public against taking part in examination malpractice, saying they face imprisonment if they caught.

Anyone found leaking examination papers will either face 10 years in prison or pay a Shs40m fine as stipulated in the Uneb Act, 2021.

This includes teachers, invigilators, scouts or any other persons who assist candidates to cheat exams. These are liable to a Shs20m fine or five years imprisonment or both.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday, the Uneb Executive Director, Mr Daniel Odongo, warned that implementation of the Uneb Act, which was approved in 2021, takes effect this year.

He said the above penalties will apply regardless of whether the leaked examination papers, materials or information is genuine or not.

Subsection 25 (2) of the Uneb Act, 2021 makes it a crime to wilfully or negligently assist or cause any candidate to obtain examination papers. If convicted, the perpetrator is liable to a fine not exceeding 2,000 currency points (Shs20,000) or an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years or both.

Similarly, the penalty for cheating exams was also raised from Shs50,000 or two years in prison upon conviction to a maximum fine of Shs10m or five years in jail or both, depending on the gravity of the crime committed.

Briefing of candidates kicks off today

At the same function, Uneb directed school heads across the country not to delegate the role of briefing the Senior Four candidates today.

Mr Odongo said briefing is important and must be conducted by the head teachers.

He added that during the briefing session, candidates must be made aware of the instructions contained in the timetable and rules and regulations on examination conduct.

“Uneb has found out that cases of irregularities and malpractice by candidates quite often arise from candidates receiving inadequate, or no briefing at all,” Mr Odongo said.

The Examinations Manager, Mr James Turyatemba, said the examinations body is slated to commence the distribution of examination papers across the country tomorrow.

Uneb sets SOPs for exams

Heads of centres have been asked to ensure that the standard operating procedures provided by the Ministry of Health for the control of Ebola are adhered to.

Schools should ensure that everyone accessing the school premises has their temperature taken, wear a mask and wash their hands with clean water and soap.

Uneb has also instructed schools to put in place a hand washing facility outside the examination room for candidates to wash their hands as they enter the examinations room.

Invigilators are also slated to sanitise after checking every student.

Exams

A total of 349,445 registered candidates are scheduled to sit for their examinations at 3,703 examination centres.

Of these, 175,923 (50.3 percent) are male, while 173,522 (49.7 percent) are female.

A total of 114,200 (32.7 percent) are funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while 235,245 (77.3 percent) are non-USE.