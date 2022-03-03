Prime

14m Covid-19 doses at risk of expiry due to low uptake

A doctor administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala last year . PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA  

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The vaccines are due to expire by May according to National Medical Stores (NMS). The computation excludes the recently received 500,000 doses of vaccines from the United Kingdom or any other vaccines received after February 15.

The Ministry of Health statistics indicate that only around 54,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines are being administered per day, a rate that would leave close to 14 million doses of vaccines which are due to expire in May, unutilised.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.