173 drivers arrested in Kampala over drink-driving, 991 motorcycles impounded

Police said Monday that at least 173 divers were arrested Friday and fined Shs200,000 each for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Most of the suspects were netted in areas of Wandegeya, Old Kampala, CPS Kampala, Kiira Road and Katwe division.

“They were detained until the following day, fingerprinted and fined Shs200,000,” said traffic police spokesperson, SP Michael Kananura.

According to him, during the week of September 10 to 16 2023, a total of 99 drivers were recorded by CCTV cameras exceeding the speed limit along the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

“All of them were subsequently fined Shs200,000,”he said.

Additionally, a total of 991 motorcycles were impounded for various offenses, including 502 riders without driving licenses, 334 without crash helmets, 298 lacking reflectors and 127 for other violations.

“The Fika Salama Extra Awareness team continues its engagement with communities, utilizing various channels such as media houses, social media platforms, and in-person interactions to promote road safety messages nationwide,” SP Kananura added.



As @PoliceUg continue to watch on toothlessly as the rogues driving government vehicles run amok, this recklessness can only get worse making our roads more deadly.



Who’s in charge of the government fleet? Do they care?



Safe roads save lives.#TooYoungToDie



📸@marvinspeed4 pic.twitter.com/5x8iTMngzo — Joseph Beyanga Joe Walker (@Akeda4) September 18, 2023