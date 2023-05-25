19-year-old man lynched over killing his mother in Busia

A 19-year-old man has been lynched in Busia District after allegedly stabbing his mother to death.

Eyewitness accounts suggest Robert Wejuli, a resident of Alupe ‘B’ Village, Buteba Sub- County, first beat up Belvine Nanjala, 39.

Rebecca Amunyelet, a resident of the area, said: “He (Wejuli) first attacked his mother, beat her severely and then rolled her behind the family house where he stabbed her multiple times.”

Sam Sihaire Mulenga, the area LC1 chairperson, said Wejuli killed his mother after she told him to go to the garden.

“We are told he attacked and killed the mother, protesting against being told to go to the garden. Unfortunately, he has also been killed by a mob,” Mulenga said, adding: “The deceased was well protected and loved by mother.”

According to Mulenga, when he learnt of the woman’s murder, he quickly notified the police, but by the time they arrived at the scene, locals had already lynched the suspect.

Victor Wejuli, the widower, said the son had on several occasions tried to attack his mother despite the love the woman had for him.

“He always tried to attack the mother over simple issues but this time, he took advantage of the absence of people at home and killed her,” the father said, adding that “sadly, the mob now left the family with two bodies.”

David Barasa, the village defense secretary, attributed the crime to widespread drug abuse among the youth, while Philip Ekisa, a resident, said that two days earlier, Wejuli cut the family cow using an axe under unclear circumstances.

Wejuli, who was the deceased’s only son amongst seven children, tried to flee across the border to Kenya, but was intercepted by residents and returned to the scene where he had allegedly committed the heinous crime and lynched.