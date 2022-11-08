198 arrested in Jinja police, UPDF swoop
A joint Police and UPDF operation in Jinja North Division has led to the arrest of at least 198 people over a number of offenses.
Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, said the operation was conducted on Sunday in Bugembe, Nakanyonyi, Katende, Wanyama, Budhumbuli East and West, and Walukuba.
"Those arrested will face charges ranging from aggravated robbery, possession of opium and obstruction because as we were conducting these operations, we were being fought which is a serious offense," Mr Mubi said.
He added that after screening the suspects, 61 were cautioned while 137 will be arraigned before Court.
"When you look at Bugembe, there are slum dwellers with makeshifts in which more than five people sleep, and the criminal rate is high," he further explained.
In another development, Police in Kiira Region Monday carried out an operation against motorists and cyclists who don't follow traffic guidelines.
These include those without valid driving/riding permits, helmets, reflector jackets, and those carrying excess passengers among others.