Suspected killer of lawyer arrested

The Flying Squad Unit operatives have arrested a man suspected of killing a lawyer after hitting her with an object on the head before robbing her of a mobile phone.

Suzan Alweny, who worked with Liberty General Insurance, was attacked on Kiwatule-Naalya Road at around 9pm on September 31.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the suspect was arrested while hiding in Kyebando, a city suburb.

“The suspect has admitted to hitting Alweny with a blunt object on the head with the motive of stealing her mobile phone. We have also recovered the phone that was robbed on the fateful day,” Mr Onyango said yesterday.

The suspect is being held on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

The accused also told police that three people targeted Alweny.

“The suspect said he didn’t know the victim in person. He said after hitting her, he didn’t know that she had died. He only watched the story on television and social media that the victim had died,” Mr Onyango said.