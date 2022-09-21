2,000 face eviction in Tororo as govt starts wetland restoration

Communities bordering major wetlands in Tororo District Tuesday resisted attempts by government to launch wetland restoration exercise.

Uganda’s water and environment ministry has reportedly secured support under green climate funds to restore wetlands in at least 26 districts facing serious degradation.

During the exercise launch at Posuna Wetland in Magola Sub County, residents whose land stretches up to the wetland opposed the move claiming that “government was tactfully coming to grab their land.”

The wetland restoration is projected to affect over 2,000 families in the villages of Pimor, Malawa A&B, Posuna A & B, Pomiela A&B, Magoro A&B, Pakamalumi A&B, Osia A&B.

“The move is unfriendly and I don't know why government is now spearheading the programme,” said Nobert Magola, the Magola Sub county GISO.

Malawa village LC1 chairperson Laston Oketcho told the wetland restoration officials that “no one is ready to go off the wetland not until they are shown an alternative land for their settlement.”

Claiming to have inherited the land from their parents, locals further asked for government compensation.

Meantime, the Tororo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Nickson Owole appealed to the resisting residents to peacefully surrender the wetland before the law catches up with them.

“Those resisting are just agents of the devil. If resistance continues, I will not hesitate to apply force as directed by the appointing authority,” he remarked adding that “if need arises I will be forced to borrow a leaf from other districts which have used prisoners to mow down crops.”

Ministry of water and environment assistant commissioner for wetland management Joseph Ongol disclosed that government aims to restore wetlands countrywide.

“Government has secured support through green climate pool to support all the affected communities with alternative livelihoods,” he said.

He added: “Affected communities will be required to form groups and identify enterprises that can be funded using the grants. Farmers who already have maturing crops will be given time until they harvest.”