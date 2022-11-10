20-year-old Busia mother buries own baby alive - police

Police in Busia District in eastern Uganda are hunting for a 20-year-old mother who allegedly buried her 10-month-old son alive after developing a misunderstanding with her boyfriend.

Sharon Anyango, a peasant and resident of Luhalali village, Buhehe Sub-county in Busia District allegedly killed her son, Humphrey Bwire on Wednesday, after she reportedly developed a misunderstanding with her boyfriend, Tobias Ouma with whom she had been cohabiting.

Bukedi south region police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe said the case was reported to police by one of the residents of Luhalali village who found a fresh grave near a swamp.

“It's alleged that Anyango has been cohabiting with Tobias Ouma of Natongo village, Buhehe Sub-county. Their relationship soured and deteriorated into a physical fight. Consequently, Anyango returned to her parents’ home in Luhalali village. Due to frustration, she tried to throw the baby in a pit latrine but her move was foiled by neighbours and other residents. She later disappeared with the baby who was found buried near a swamp in the same village,” Mr Mugwe said.