2021 election losers back on the ground to reclaim seats

As the political pressure continues to boil in different political parties and formations, several politicians who were ousted during the 2021 General Election have started positioning themselves ahead of the next election cycle in 2026.

In various districts, politicians at all levels have intensified their mobilisation through different programmes such as attending community groups, and fundraising drives to endear themselves to the voters.

During the 2021 polls, politicians mostly from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in the central region faced the wrath of the young National Unity Platform (NUP) party, which saw them lose most of the seats in the region to NUP candidates.

In various constituencies in the central region that have for a long time been NRM strongholds such as in the districts of Mpigi, Kyotera, and Wakiso, party stalwarts lost to Opposition diehards.

Kyotera

For example, in Kyotera County, the state minister in charge of Microfinance, Mr Harunah Kasolo, who served as area legislator between 2011 and 2021 and lost to Democratic Party’s John Paul Mpalanyi has now relocated to Bukoto Central constituency in Masaka District, which is currently represented by DP’s Richard Ssebamala.

Mr Ssebamala kicked out former Vice President Edward Ssekandi.

Mr Kasolo has already set up various community groups under the Kasolo Foundation where he is mobilising locals to save and borrow money to start income-generating businesses. He is also very active in fundraising drives for churches and mosques.

Kasolo is also heading the mobilisation for the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) in Greater Masaka sub-region, a vehicle he has used to advance his interests.

Ms Joanitah Nalule, whose three attempts to represent Masaka District as a Woman MP failed in the past, has this time vowed to return with a bang. This NRM cadre contested as an Independent in 2021. She says she is ready to contest with other NRM members to take the party ticket.

She will face off with current legislator Joan Namutaawe (Independent).

Mpigi District

In the 2021 elections, NRM bigwigs lost the Opposition in all the four top seats in the district.

Former Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde who lost her Mawokota North constituency seat to musician-turned-politician, Mr Hillary Kiyaga, aka Dr Hilderman, has declared her intention to vie for the same seat.

Known for their generous heart, Ms Kyambadde is currently crisscrossing the constituency meeting voters, and donating various items to different groups under the cover of fighting poverty. She represented the same constituency for two terms (2011-2016 and 2016-2021).

Ms Sarah Nakawunde, who served as Mpigi District Woman legislator in the 9th and 10th Parliament, also says she is coming back. Since Nakawunde is an educationist, she says her successor Teddy Nambooze (NUP) has done little to lobby or support bright students from impoverished households.

“The education sector has not been given the due attention it deserves, this is what I want to tackle when I come back,” she said.

Mityana District

The NRM vice president for Buganda, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, vacated the Mityana North seat peacefully to give room to a fellow party member, Mr Nsegumire Kibedi, ahead of the 2021 polls.

But Mr Kiwanda has now intensified mobilisation in the constituency by organising farming exhibitions and promoting modern farming techniques as part of his plans to regain the seat.

Mr Henry Kamya Makumbi, the former Member of Parliament for Mityana South, who lost to Democratic Party’s Richard Lumu, is also vigorously mobilizing to take on all those interested in the same seat.

Lands minister of Lands Ms Judith Nabakooba who represented the women of Mityana District for one term (2016-2021) and lost to NUP’s Joyce Bagala in 2021 is coming back in 2026. Her campaigners are already on the ground mobilising voters through community development groups.

“I did a lot during my tenure, but my successor is simply giving lip service, so this is the reason I want to claim my seat and I continue lobbying for my people,” she said.

Kalangala

In the island district of Kalangala, where most top political offices were taken over by the Opposition politicians, their NRM counterparts are working hard to kick them out.

Ms Carol Nanyondo, the former Kyamuswa County legislator is still eying the seat she lost to Forum for Democratic Party (FDC)’s Moses Kabuusu.

Currently, Ms Nanyondo is holding public meetings with other NRM party members sensitising voters about their rights at different landing sites.

Still in Kalangala, Mr Willy Lugoloobi, the former district chairperson is jostling for Bujumba constituency parliamentary seat which is currently occupied by Mr Julius Mukasa Opondo (Independent).

Mr Lugoloobi served for 10 years as the district chairperson on the NRM ticket before Mr Rajab Ssemakula of NUP defeated him in the 2021 elections.

“I am a tested leader with the ability to articulate the key policy issues and address service delivery gaps in Kalangala. I know what my people want and I can ably represent their views to cause positive change,’’ he said.

Ms Aidah Nabayiga, who was ousted by NUP’s Hellen Nakimuli as Kalangala District woman legislator is seen attending NRM public meetings in the district, a clear signal that she is eying the same seat.

Lwengo District

In the 2021 elections, NUP’s maverick legislator Twaha Kagabo won the Bukoto South parliamentary seat after defeating NRM’s Abdul Kiyimba. But Mr Muhammad Muyanja Mbabaali who had earlier represented the same constituency wants to reclaim the seat.

Kalungu District

The veteran politician and also former Minister of Defence Vincent Ssempijja is making regular trips to Kalungu East constituency to gather support and unseat NUP’s Francis Katabaazi who wrestled the seat from him in 2021.

Mr Ssempijja had sailed through unopposed in the September 2020 NRM primaries.

According to Mr Ssempijja, he is a tested leader and the electorates in the area benefited a lot during his tenure as area legislator.

“For the two decades I was in Parliament, I lobbied for the extension of electricity in many villages in the constituency as well as digging valley dams to support farmers and cattle keepers,” he said.

In Butambala, Mr Faisal Kikulukunyu, who represented the constituency in both the 6th and 9th Parliaments claims that his successor Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi has not done enough to represent the aspirations of his constituents.

“My brother [Kivumbi] is a good orator, but he has failed to support education and improve people’s livelihoods in the constituency,” he says.

Mukono District

Mr Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga who led Mukono town as mayor and later represented Mukono South constituency before being kicked out by DP’s Fred Kayondo, is coming back to contest for the same seat, saying many voters have reached out to him, saying “they have realised that they made a mistake during the previous election.”

“Many of the projects and programmes I started in the education, health, and social spheres are currently in shambles, I was sponsoring many children in schools who have since dropped out and it is only me who can revive all that,’’ he says.

Currently, Mr Muyanja is running his private businesses and, serving both the Kingdom of Buganda and Mukono Diocese.

Ms Peace Kusaasira Kanyesigye, who was the Woman MP for Mukono District in both the 9th and 10th Parliament and in 2021 lost to NUPs’ Hanifah Nabukeera, says she is warming up for the seat after “ her constituents asked her to stand again.”

Ms Kanyesigye has been spotted at several functions assuring residents never to betray them.

Mr Ronald Kibuule, the former State Minister for Water is one of the many NRM bigwigs who felt the effects of the NUP wave when he lost the Mukono North Parliamentary seat to NUP’s Abdulllah Kiwanuka in the last election.

Currently, Mr Kibuule is running his businesses, including the Muzuri Mega Hotel in Mukono District, but occasionally goes to the constituency where he promises better services if the electorates entrust him with leadership again.

Mr George Fred Kagimu, the former mayor of Mukono Municipality and the vice president of DP Buganda region, has confirmed his plans to vie for the Mukono Municipality parliamentary seat currently represented by Betty Nambooze of NUP.

Rakai

In Rakai District, a tough contest is expected on two posts- the Buyamba Constituency and the district chairmanship.

Mr Benon Mugabi, who served as Rakai District chairperson between 2011 and 2021 before being ousted by 76-year-old Samuel K. Ssekamwa, has already declared his intention to stand again in 2026.

“I did not lose an election in 2021 and I am ready to win in 2026 because people appreciate my services” Mr Mugabi confirms.

Buikwe District

Ms Dorothy Christine Mpiima, who represented women of Buikwe District in the 9th Parliament, says she is still weighing options on whether to reclaim her seat or not. In 2021, Ms Mpiima lost the seat to a fellow NRM member and renowned gospel singer Ms Judith Babirye, who was also kicked out by Diana Mutasingwa Kagyenyi, the state minister in the Office of the Vice President.

Ms Mpiima is currently engaging in women empowerment projects, and health and humanitarian services in Buikwe District.



Wakiso District

Former State Minister for Primary Education Rosemary Nansubuga Ssenninde is active in Wakiso, offering small-scale projects to mainly women groups and holding several community meetings.

Ms Sseninde, who is also NRM’s national mobilizer, lost the district’s woman parliamentary seat to NUP’s Betty Ethel Naluyima.

Kayunga District

The hottest battle is in Bbaale Constituency as Mr Sulaiman Madada, the former State Ninister for the Elderly and Disabled, is ready to reclaim the position he lost to NUP’s Charles Tebandeke in 2021.

Even in Ntenjeru South Constituency Mr Fred Baseke who lost the seat to NUP’s Patrick Nsanja in 2021 is all out to regain it in the coming elections.

