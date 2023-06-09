22-year-old man arrested in Bushenyi over homosexuality

A 12-year-old boy is currently admitted at Comboni Hospital in Kyamuhunga Sub County, Bushenyi District after he was allegedly sodomized by a 22-year-old friend.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson said the suspect is a casual labourer at Nyabwirima cell, Bitooma town council in Bushenyi District.

"On May 28, 2023, the victim disappeared from home and came back in the evening. He did the same on May 29 and surfaced on June 01 when he was not walking well. When asked by her guardian Ms Edinah Ayebazibwe the victim told her that since the time he escaped from home, the suspect took him to his house locked him up and would tell him to bend and he would use his anus,” he explained.

Diagnosis from Comboni Hospital shows lacerations/bruises inside the rectum of the anus.

Ms Ayebazibwe said the victim was a good friend to the accused and by the time of the incident they were together harvesting beans.

"After noticing changes in his usual walking style, I got concerned and asked him what had happened. Because of pain he told me everything and I reported it to the police leading to the suspect’s arrest," she said.