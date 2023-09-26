23-year-old woman gang raped by two cousins, 13 others - police

A 23-year-old woman who went out for a night drink with her two cousins in Soroti City in eastern Uganda is the latest victim of gang rape after they allegedly attacked her as she returned home.

Police said Tuesday that the victim, a peasant and resident of Amen, “B” cell in Western division of Soroti City in Eastern Uganda was attacked at midnight by her two cousins and 13 other men who gang raped her before stealing her Shs200,000, a mobile phone, shoes, vest, bra and knickers.

“The facts gathered indicate that on September 18, 2023 after her work, the victim went and visited her man friend at Camp Swahili, until 10pm, when she left to return to her home. Along the way, she met her two cousins, Isaac and Nathan, who took her, for a drink at a bar in Wire cell till around midnight when they left to return home,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.

On their way home at around midnight (September 19), they were joined by a group of around 13 men at Odeke cell, Nakalunya ward, Western division in Soroti City.

“Shortly afterwards, the two cousins, drew knives and threatened to stab the victim if she did not remove her clothes. She was gang raped by her two cousins and 13 others. Her cousins also robbed her phone, cash Shs200,000 shoes, vest, bra and knickers,” Mr Enanga added.

The suspects are said to be in hiding as police probes the case.

In a separate development, police in Aswa West and Amuru District have detained a 20- year-old peasant farmer following his arrest for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman.

Police said on September 20, 2023 at around 5am in Okojo-Andara village, Labala parish, in Amuru district, the suspect pushed through the victim’s door which was supported from inside with a stone, grabbed her by the neck and threatened to kill her, if she made an alarm.

“The victim was raped and left with serious injuries. She narrated her ordeal to the neighbors who immediately traced the shoe prints of the suspect in the muddy soils and arrested him. His underpants were recovered and found with suspected blood stains for DNA comparison,” Mr Enanga said before condemning such acts.

“Police maintains its zero tolerance for all acts of sexual violence against vulnerable women. We are going to charge the 20-year-old for rape and relentlessly pursue the suspects behind the gang rape,” he added in a Tuesday morning statement.